Bears make return with home stretch against Drake, Loyola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears have a few big games of their own this week.

In the next seven days, four games combined against Drake and Loyola-Chicago all at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, it’ll be the first quad one and quad two games the Bears will play this season

It starts with a back-to-back against drake Tuesday and Wednesday, and then concludes with the Loyola-Chicago series on Sunday and next Monday.

Both the Bulldogs and Ramblers received votes in the AP poll this week.

It will be a huge measuring stick for the 9-1 bears.

Head coach Dana Ford saying he’s happy to play the games at home, but that his team also needs to be up for the big challenge that is ahead.

“We are still going to have to play well to beat these teams,” Ford said. “This is a tall task for anyone to play teams that are this good on back-to-back days, no matter where the game is. But if I had to pick where I want to play them, obviously you want to play them at home. I still think there is a lot that you have to do right in order to win these games. They will be ready to play.”