Despite Saturday’s picture perfect weather for the Bears conference home opener, the result didn’t match the view. So, with Sunday bringing one last chance to salvage a victory, how would Keith Gutton’s team respond?

Another chamber of commerce day made the perfect backdrop for the weekend finale between Mo-State and Evansville. Bears in jeopardy of being swept for the second straight series. Jake Eddington making his fifth start of the season. No trouble here as he strikes out Brent Widder to end the top of the 2nd. Home half of the inning, Mason Hull showing off the opposite field power, but this one doesn't clear the fence, at least not on the fly. That's what they call a ground-rule double. Next batter is Zach Stewart and even though he's only got 4 home runs it feels like he can go yard every at-bat. Just like this. Second day in a row Bears strike first with a 2-run bomb. But trouble didn't take long to rear it's ugly head. Top 3, runners on the corners, Chase Hug laces a single to right. Danny Borgstrom touches home. Makes it a 1-run game. Top 4, tied at 2, when Eric Roberts shuts down the party. His 3-run homer was the difference maker Saturday and does the dirty deed today. Evansville leaves town with a clean sweep of Missouri State to open Valley play.