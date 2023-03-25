19 Games into the season, Keith Gutton’s squad isn’t exactly wowing Bears fans, but at three games over .500, it’s a better mark than being three-games under .500 entering conference play.

Bears back at home after getting swept on the road by 10th ranked East Carolina. Hosting Evansville in a three-game set to open Valley play. Missouri State enjoyed a 3-0 cushion through 4 innings but in the top of the 5th, Aces go wild! Posting 6 runs, including this 3-run jack by Simon Scherry to double up the Bears. It's the fourth time this season MSU surrendered 6 or more runs in an inning. And no one was happier about that than this super villain fan. She stood up the entire game and never stopped squawking. Gotta respect her effort. Bottom of the frame Mo-State counters with 2 of their own. Mason Hull collects his 12th hit of the season and Spencer Nivens scores for the 20th time this spring. Bears only trail by 1. However, Eric Roberts throws out the baby, the bath water, and any hope of a comeback over the fence the very next inning. Roberts team-leading 7th bomb is good for 3 runs as Evansville wins the first game 12-7 and they'd take the night cap as well.