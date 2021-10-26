Bears looking for better showing against North Dakota

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 17th-ranked Missouri State Bears return home this week to play North Dakota.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will be looking for its fifth win of the season.

And they’ll also be looking for revenge against the Fighting Hawks.

Last season, North Dakota ruined the Bears return to the NCAA playoffs.

After waiting 30 years for a postseason, North Dakota blew out the Bears 44-10.

It’s something the Missouri State players will not forget, and they have an opportunity for payback Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker Tylar Wiltz has seen this team grow in the last two seasons.

“I felt like before we didn’t know how to win. We hadn’t experienced enough success to say ok we can hold them. And do what we need to do to actually get the win. Now I feel like we know what success is. Granted like I said we came up short a few times. A basketball you can control it. It’s a circle. Whereas a football can bounce many different ways. so it’s like maybe it didn’t bounce our way that time. But we have four more games to make it bounce our way,” said Wiltz.

You can see Saturday’s game on our sister station KOZL.

The game kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

Don West will handle the play by play, along with KOLR10’s Dan Lucy.

Missouri State is 4-3, and North Dakota is 3-4.

Again you can see the game on Z-27 starting at two.