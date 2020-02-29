Bears looking for a quarterfinals berth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the regular season tomorrow afternoon against Southern Illinois.

And another win could be big in terms of the Valley tournament.

In our Bear Nation Report, Missouri State will not only be looking for revenge against the Salukis, but it’s also senior day.

Missouri State lost to Southern Illinois on a buzzer-beater in Carbondale.

And coach Dana Ford has a group of five seniors who will be playing what could be their last games at JQH Arena on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Keandre Cook, Tulio Da Silva, Ross Owens, Kabir Mohammed and Lamont West make up that senior class.

On Ford’s coaches show, he said all five will start, and talked about their importance to the team including grad transfer Lamont West.

“Yea he’s a very talented player,” Ford said. “He probably has a whole lot left to give this year. Because there’s still a lot to play for. And we know how good Tulio has been in his two years; Newcomer of the Year and all-conference. Keandre also was a third-team all-conference player last year. And Ross and Kabir have always played their role. And now hopefully those guys get to go out with a win.”

Here are the standings ahead of tomorrow’s final day of MVC play.

Top-six straight to the quarterfinals, the Bears are in the mix for a top-six finish.

First things first, Missouri State needs a win against Southern Illinois.

A loss guarantees a Thursday start in St. Louis

But a Bears win and a Valpo loss at Indiana State makes it interesting.

That scenario would grant a quarterfinal berth for Missouri State.