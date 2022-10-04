SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the turf at Plaster Stadium Tuesday afternoon getting ready for Saturday’s game against Southern Illinois.

The Bears are reeling after back to back to back losses.

Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino says he’ll spend the week getting back to basics.

And trying to reinforce what the Bears did in the opening two wins of the season.

The Bears have fallen to number 19 in the FCS coaches poll.

And number 20 in the FCS STATS poll.

Southern Illinois is 3-2 in the Valley Football Conference.

Missouri State will be trying to win its third straight game against the Salukis.