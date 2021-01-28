Bears look to learn from Drake sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are recovering from a knock down, drag out fist fight with first place and unbeaten Drake Bulldogs.

In our Bear Nation report, Drake swept the two game series with Missouri State.

Drake rallied from a 17 point deficit in game one to win.

And then Wednesday night, Missouri State rallied from a 13 point deficit to take the lead late only to have the Bulldogs steal it back and win 78-73.

Isiaih Mosley led the Bears rally and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Gaige Prim scored 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite the losses, Bears boss Dana Ford was proud of his team’s efforts.

“It’s inspiring to see them dig deep like that. But we can’t be in that position again. It’s good to see what we’re capable of. But we don’t need to be in that position again. We need to play that inspired a little more consistently. Especially against good teams. And Drake is a good team,” said Ford.