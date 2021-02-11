Bears look to finish home slate with winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will take a three game winning streak into their weekend action with Bradley.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will be playing the last two regular season home games of the campaign.

Keaton Hervey led four Bears in double figures Wednesday night in Missouri State’s 65-53 win over Southern Illinois.

After a sluggish start, Missouri State kicked it into gear in the second half shooting 61 percent from the field in that frame to overpower the Salukis.

Hervey scored a season high 18 points.

The win gives Missouri State that all-important momentum heading into the Bradley series.

“From the beginning our goal was to compete for a conference championship. And play in the tournament. It’s coming down to that final stretch where it’s kill mode for us. Night in and night out these last couple of games we’re giving it all we got. Then we’re going to recuperate. And then get ready for a big series at home this weekend,” said Bears forward Keaton Hervey.

“We’re on a three game winning streak right now. We’re trying to win out. I don’t want to lose anymore. I know the team doesn’t want to lose any more. So we’re just trying to win. And do everything we can the right way and win the rest of our games,” said Bears guard Ja’Monta Black.