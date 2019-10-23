Bears look forward to Homecoming battle with UNI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for Homecoming.

In our Bear Nation report, the defense will be looking to turn their solid play of late into a victory.

Northern Iowa will make that tough.

The Panthers are ranked 12th in the country in the FCS Coaches poll.

Northern Iowa is 4-3 on the season, while the Bears are 1-5.

It’s also Homecoming and that has the players excited.

It’s a time where the student body is extra pumped up about the football game.

And for players it’s a time when family and friends are in the stands supporting Missouri State.

“I mean, I’m from St. Louis Missouri so I’m already home. Yes sir, I have a big family coming down. I’m as passionate at an all-time high right now,” said Bears Defensive End Matt McClellan.

“I feel like any team in the Valley is going to be a tough game. It’s just another game I guess looking at it from that standpoint. I’m very excited for Homecoming. It’s good to have all the alumni come back and hopefully we can get a W for them,” said Bears Quarterback Peyton Huslig.