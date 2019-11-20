Bears look forward to Charleston Classic test

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bears will spend the next four days in Charleston, South Carolina.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears are taking part in the Charleston Classic Tournament.

Thursday morning Missouri State will face Miami.

The Bears will play three games over the next four days.

Missouri State is 2-2 after their heartbreaking loss at Xavier.

The Hurricane are 3-1, with their loss against fifth ranked Louisville.

Bears Coach Dana Ford says the trip south will help his team grow on and off the court.

“I’m just looking forward to the whole tournament. Miami, Florida, Florida, UConn. Obviously household names but Buffalo and St. Joe’s and Towson are good programs as well. And then obviously we know about Xavier. This is a good opportunity for Missouri State,” said Ford.

“Of course we want to gauge ourselves and see how good we actually are compared to the ranked teams. We feel like we can be ranked if we play good enough. I feel like we can beat anybody,” said Bears forward Lamont West.