SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The roller coaster Missouri State Bears are on a down swing again.

After upsetting the fourth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks last week, MSU lost three straight to Southern Illinois over the weekend.

The Bears are 5-10 in the conference, and will most likely have to start in the single elimination portion of the Valley tournament in two weeks at Hammons Field.

Missouri State plays its last non-conference mid-week at Southeast Missouri.

The Bears are 22-22, the Redhawks are 30-16, but Missouri State took two of the three games played against SEMO earlier this season.

Bears coach Keith Guttin wants to turn the tide now looking ahead to the conference tournament.

“We have to fight. We have to compete. We have to win as many games as we can. We have to get momentum going into the tournament. It starts tomorrow night and we’ll have the same starter we threw against Arkansas. Hopefully he’s as good as he was down there. We played them here. They’re a good team. They’re winning their league I’m sure, the OVC. They can really hit and it’s an offensive park. We have to have our A game,” said Guttin.