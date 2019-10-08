Bears look for Valley football winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will be looking for their second straight win Saturday afternoon when South Dakota comes to Plaster Stadium.

Saturday evening, the Bears overcame Mother Nature and Western Illinois to win their first game of the season.

After a 47 minute thunderstorm delay, Missouri State fought from behind to take a 21-14 lead late in the game.

But Western Illinois scored a touchdown on fourth down with less then two minutes left in the game to tie it up and send it into overtime.

After the two traded TDs and field goals, Kendall Stewart scored on a 22 yard run to win the game 37-31 in triple overtime.

“I think our kids were focused the whole time. The fact is they went up 14-0, which is true, but they only did that in two plays, Defense was playing great, I believe we had four three-and-outs to start the game. They had the fumble returned for a touchdown and that pass play on a double-move. They really only had two plays on us, they understood that and responded well. They came back, they battled and they competed, which is exactly what you want your team to do,” said Missouri State coach Dave Steckel.