Bears look for revenge in tournament championship match

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The ninth-ranked Missouri State soccer Bears will be looking for revenge and a ticket to the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will host Loyola at 2:00 p.m.

This is a rematch of last year’s tournament championship match which Loyola won in a shootout over Missouri State.

The Bears had a 25 match conference winning streak snapped last week by Loyola.

The Ramblers beat the Bears in Springfield 2-0.

It was the Bears first Valley soccer loss since November of 2018.

So Missouri State owes Loyola a little pay back as they go into this match.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the team to show who’s the better team. We showed it for the entire season. And we just need to show it in the final as well,” said Bears forward Nicolo Mulatero.

“They’ve been a good program. And hey they went in and beat Drake on the road. So they’re deserving of being here. And frankly you want to play the best. We have the two best teams who are going to go at it. You can’t ask for more. They’re going to be organized. We’re going to be organized. We’re excited. If you ask our guys this is who we want to play,” said MSU coach Jon Leamy.