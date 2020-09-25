Bears look for first win at Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team will be back in action Saturday night when they go to Central Arkansas.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s also Bobby Petrino’s second game as the Bears coach.

And it’s the second Bears game of the fall campaign.

These two will meet again next month in Springfield for Homecoming.

The Bears lost at Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Central Arkansas is 1-1 beating Austin Peay but losing to Alabama-Birmingham.

Petrino says his team improved during the Sooner game and looks forward to Saturday night’s challenge.

“We’re looking forward to playing Central Arkansas. They’re a very, very good football team. They went to the playoffs last year. They have a really good quarterback and a good defensive front. So I think it’ll be a fun game. And a great challenge for us. We get to learn a lot about ourselves. We were a little over matched in that Oklahoma game. No question about it. This will give us an understanding of where we’re at,” said Petrino.