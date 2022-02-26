EVANSVILLE, In. — The Missouri State Bears took care of business and got the help they needed.

The Bears beat Evansville 88-79 on Saturday at the Ford Center in the regular season finale.

Gaige Prim scored 28 with Isiaih Mosley pitching in 20 for the Bears (22-9, 13-5).

The win, and help from Northern Iowa and Drake, gave Missouri State the 2-seed in next week’s Arch Madness tournament.

It’s the highest seeding for the Bears since 2011.

Missouri State will play the winner of Valpariso and Evansville on Friday at 6pm in St. Louis.

The Bears have played Valpo in three of the past four tournaments.