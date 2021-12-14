Bears learning from early season woes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will continue its three game homestand Wednesday night against South Dakota State.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is looking for three straight wins.

The Jackrabbits bounce into the game with a 9-3 record.

The Bears are 6-4 and will be trying to get some traction during Finals week.

Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley is the reigning Valley Player of the Week after scoring 25 points in Saturday’s win over Oral Roberts.

He says the team’s success over the last week came after some early season woes.

“This year we lost early in the season. I think we’ve lost four games already. Which I think has helped us because we’re learning from those mistakes that we had. We lost a couple by two or three, dang near the buzzer every time. So I think we’re learning from those mistakes. And we’re learning how to finish out games,” said Mosley.