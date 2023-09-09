Springfield–The Ryan Beard era opened with a promising first half and a disappointing ending in Lawrence a week ago. So after watching what wrong and making necessary adjustments how would his team’s second act of the season go in the Volunteer state?

Missouri State, hitting the road for a second consecutive week to open their season, still searching for their first win. Would they get against UT-Martin? Who they edged out at home last season, 35-30.

Well if that score was any indication it could be high scoring, just watch these highlights.

Opening possession of the game, Sam Franklin glitches on the bears defense and goes 89-yards for a touchdown! Not the start Ryan Beard wanted from his defense.

But MO-State’s offense answered the challenge, Jacob Clark, somehow gets out of a sack, looks downfield and hits Raylen Sharp in the endzone for 6! Big response for the maroon and white.

second quarter, Skyhawks leading by two scores, Kinkead Dent with a beautiful ball to Marlon Cook Jr.! 24-7 UT-Martin up by 17 and that was the deficit at the half.

Fourth quarter, Bears responded with 17 unanswered points including this tying touchdown from Clark to Jmariayae Robinson! Evens this thing up at 24 all!

But with less than 2 minutes to go, tied at 31 all, Skyhawks keep it on the ground and it’s Franklin churning for a 20 yard touchdown. As UT-Martin outgun the Bears and win another high scoring game 38-31. Tough loss but great promise for the Bears.