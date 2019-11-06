Bears know Salukis are tough Dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will hit the road for a two game road trip that starts Saturday against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 5-4 on the season and have won three in a row.

Missouri State’s only win of the season came on the road in Macomb, Illinois.

The Bears would love to notch win number two downstate in Carbondale.

The Salukis will be the first non-ranked team Missouri State has played in a month.

But the Bears say that doesn’t matter.

“Every team in our conference is great. They’re all like top ten teams almost. Illinois State, UNI, North Dakota State, they’re all in the top ten in the nation. So it’s like every team is going to be good. You see people like SIU just beat South Dakota just last week. Every team is good competition. So you’re going to prepare the same way for every team, every week. And you’re going to get the best from everybody. You know that,” said Missouri State linebacker Angelo Garbutt.