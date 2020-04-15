Bears ink new recruits to open signing period

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — A new National Letter of Intent signing period opened on Wednesday for all college sports, but basketball is the headliner.

The Bears have signed multiple recruits to open the new signing period, but the primary focus has been on transfers.

Dawson Carper (University of Hawaii), Keaton Hervey (New Mexico JC) and Nic Tata (Blinn College) all signed to play next season for Dana Ford. Hervey and Tata will be eligible in the winter, while Carper will sit out to satisfy transfer rules.

Skylar Wicks, a 6-6 guard from Florida, heads to Missouri State as a true freshman.

Missouri State Volleyball also adds two to the roster for the fall. Reagan Casey, Natalie Thomas and La’Treva Kennedy will join a Bears volleyball team that is looking for a bounce-back year.