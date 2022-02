SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears added 12 players to their football team on February’s National Signing Day.

It brings the 2022 class up to 20, paired with those that signed in December.

Wednesday’s crop included six out of high school and six transfers.

Four of the transfers are coming to Missouri State from FBS schools.

Below are the players that signed on Wednesday (previous college in bold if applicable):

Wesley Anuseim (DB, 6-0, 195, Jr., Simi Valley, Calif., Royal High, Central Arkansas )

) Jacob Clark (QB, 6-5, 225, So., Rockwall, Texas, Rockwall High, Minnesota )

) Eric Hemphill (CB, 5-11, 175, Fr., Brenham, Texas, Brenham High)

Jordan Jones (WR, 6-2, 190, Sr., Smackover, Ark., Smackover High, Cincinnati )

) Jared Lloyd (LB, 6-3, 225, Fr., Daytona Beach, Fla., Mainland High)

Christian Loaiza (OL, 6-5, 320, Fr., Wesley Chapel, Fla., Wiregrass Ranch High)

Ben Martinez (OL, 6-4, 300, Jr., South Pasadena, Calif., South Pasadena High, Mt. San Antonio College )

) Lance Mason (TE, 6-3, 230, Fr., Rockwall, Texas, Rockwall-Heath High)

Logan Ridolph (OL, 6-5, 290, Fr., Wesley Chapel, Fla., Wiregrass Ranch High)

Jmariyae Robinson (WR, 6-1, 170, Fr., Cocoa, Fla., Cocoa High)

Dillon Thomas (DB, 6-2, 190, Sr., Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill South, Northern Illinois )

) Jacardia Wright (RB, 6-0, 213, So., Decatur, Ill., St. Teresa High, Kansas State)

Joining the February signing class are those that signed in December: