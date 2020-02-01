Bears hope to shut down the three against the Sycamores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Bears basketball team is back in Springfield for a game this weekend, Feb. 1.

It’s the Indiana State Sycamores making their trip to JQH and like the University of Northern Iowa, they pose a threat from three-point range

The Bears are coming off a torching from the hands of the Panthers in which UNI shot 53 percent from deep.

While the Panthers average about 39.6 percent from three, Indiana State is right there with them at 38.5 percent

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford says if the Bears want to win, they can’t let the Sycamores shoot the lights out as the previous two MSU opponents have done.

“We just can’t let them shoot 60 percent and make 17 threes,” Ford said. “Unless we are going to shoot 70 percent and make 18 threes, but you don’t have any control over any of that. We’ll definitely have to defend them better than we did against UNI or Drake for that matter.”