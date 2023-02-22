SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the 2023 regular season Sunday afternoon in Terre Haute against Indiana State.

The Bears will be trying to win their 12th valley game of the season and lock down their seed for Arch Madness.

Tuesday night, Missouri State beat Murray State 84-69.

It was the second highest point out put of the season.

The Bears hit 13 three pointers which was a season high.

Indiana State lost to Belmont Wednesday night 89-88, that snapped a seven game Sycamore winning streak.

There’s a lot on the line at the Hulman Center, but coach Dana Ford says the Racer’s win set the tone.

“You’re only as good as your last game. Every streak starts with one. We’ll need to build off that. Still a lot to play for. If we win our next game it’s the first time we’ve won 12 league game in three straight years since we’ve been in the Valley, so we got some young dudes out there. For this group to get to 12, that’s not bad. That’s not bad. It’s a good start for some of these first year guys,” said Ford.