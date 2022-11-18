SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It hasn’t been the football season than anybody expected at Missouri State.

The Bears started the season back in august ranked in the top ten and expecting to make the playoffs.

But things went south at Arkansas and has only just started to turn around.

Last week, the Bears upset the third place team in the league, Youngstown State.

Saturday, Missouri State will try to finish the season with a win at Indiana State.

That would give the Bears a 5-6 record and send the team into the winter with a little momentum.

Indiana State is 2-8.

The Bears have won four of the last five meetings, but seven of the last ten have been decided by a touchdown or less.

“We want to go out with a W this season. We don’t want to go out with a loss. It’s the last game, we want to go out with a win just because we have a lot of pride in what we do. We love this team, we love this game. We want to go out and represent. And represent that the best that we can,” said Bears defensive end Jalen Williams.

“Being the last game for a lot of guys on the team they want to go out with a win. Just not trying to finish out with a win. But try to finish out a good season. And go in there with a competitive mindset that we’re going to win,” said Bears corner back Montrae Braswell.