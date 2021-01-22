Bears hit the gridiron in preparation for spring season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears were back on the gridiron Friday at Plaster Stadium.

The Bears will kick off the Valley Football spring schedule on February 20th at home against Illinois State.

Bobby Petrino is still looking for his first victory as Missouri State’s football boss.

His Bears lost to Oklahoma and Central Arkansas twice during the three game fall campaign.

Missouri State and the rest of the Valley Football Conference will play an eight week schedule which wraps up in April with the FCS playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station