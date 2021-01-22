Bears hit the gridiron in preparation for spring season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears were back on the gridiron Friday at Plaster Stadium.

The Bears will kick off the Valley Football spring schedule on February 20th at home against Illinois State.

Bobby Petrino is still looking for his first victory as Missouri State’s football boss.

His Bears lost to Oklahoma and Central Arkansas twice during the three game fall campaign.

Missouri State and the rest of the Valley Football Conference will play an eight week schedule which wraps up in April with the FCS playoffs.