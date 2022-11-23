SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Both the Missouri State men and the Lady Bears are on the road this Thanksgiving holiday.

Beth Cunningham’s team is in Las Vegas and will play Friday and Saturday.

Dana Ford’s Bears are in the Bahamas and will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament opener is against North Carolina-Wilmington.

The Bears lost their point guard Matthew Lee to a season ending knee injury last week.

But the players go to the Bahamas with confidence knowing that there’s alot of depth and experience on this team.

“I feel like we’re pretty deep. And like you said there are lot of transfers on this team. But I think that only means, just shows how hungry we are,” said Bears guard Alston Mason.

“I think this next road trip we have a great chance to win the tournament since we have great depth. If guys get banged up we always have a guy ready to come in. I feel like if we just follow the game plan we know we can score the ball well. If we just stay focused on the defensive end we’ll have a great chance,” said Bears guard Chance Moore.