SPRINGFIELD, Mo–After three weeks of fall camp, it’s finally game week for the Missouri State football Bears.

The Bears will go to Kansas and play Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

It’ll be Ryan Beard’s first game as head coach.

Missouri State has played 40 FBS schools and is 1-39 against them.

Back in 1990 Missouri State upset UNLV in Vegas.

The former defensive coordinator would love to pull an upset.

But he has not decided on a starting quarterback.

Jordan Pachot and Jacob Clark have been battling for the starting job.

Both were backups to Jason Shelley last season.

And Beard says both quarterbacks have different talents that can help Missouri State.

And they may be on the field at the same time.

“Well you could have one under center and one in the slot. We could go two quarterback formation. Kind of like what the Jayhawks are doing from time to time. They have two great quarterbacks as well. That’ll be an interesting thing to see as we break the huddle. Do we have Jordan in? Do we have Jacob in? Or are they both in the huddle. It’ll be an exciting time to see. And then let them cut it loose. Let them go earn the right,” said Beard.