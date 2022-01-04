Bears head to Bradley looking for second conference victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens team will be in action Wednesday night in Peoria.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s team will be trying to keep the winning streak alive.

Missouri State has won two in a row, and six of its last seven games.

The Bears survived a street fight with Drake on Sunday night to even it’s Valley record at 1-1.

The Bears only have one true big man going into the game, Nick Tata remains in a Covid quarantine, and Dawson Carper suffered a concussion against Evangel.

“We’re a little thin up there. But we’ve been playing Prim 30-32 minutes anyway. But as soon as they’re available they’re going to play. Dawson I just haven’t checked on his testing with the concussion. But I can’t imagine those two guys playing Wednesday,” said Ford.

