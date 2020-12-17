Bears happy to be on the floor as campaign finally starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State basketball Bears finally have a game under their belt.

After missing two weeks because of a Covid quarantine, Dana Ford’s team beat William Jewell Wednesday night in the team’s season opener.

The game wasn’t even scheduled when the Bears went into hibernation.

But Ford needs his team to play games before the conferenece opener in ten days.

Wednesday, Ja’Monta Black scored a career high 16 points, while Gaige Prim led the team with 20.

The 73-64 win wasn’t pretty, but it was a starting point for getting Missouri State going in the right direction.

“Yea it’s been driving me crazy for sure playing the same people for so long everyday. I was excited to play a different opponent for once. We haven’t played a game in I don’t know how long, almost 300 days. Once we get or game condition back we’ll be good,” said Black.

“Think about it. We’re all in a groove we were ready. We had months and months of full practicing. And then you get shut down for two weeks. You kind of lose your step a little bit. I think we’ll get it back a little bit fast. So we’re not worried,” said Prim.