Bears gritty upset-bid falls short

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Momentum was shifting continuously throughout the game, but it was the Cougars who had it last.

Missouri State fell short of an upset against 12 ranked BYU 74-68 on Saturday afternoon at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Jaylen Minnett scored 19 points and Lu’Cye Patterson added 16 as the Bears (4-4) bench played a major role in staying in the game.

“They were playing really well today,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “They just capitalized on their opportunity and they were playing the right way against this high caliber toughness, grit and intensity.

I thought for sure that that group of guards were going to give us the best chance to win.”

The Bears weathered an early storm and would take a three point lead after the 10:00 mark of the first half.

But then the weathering turned into a cold snap.

Missouri State would go the final 6:10 of the first half and the first 3:26 of the second half without a field goal as BYU pushed out to a 14 point lead.

The Bears would respond with a pair of Minnett three pointers and a pair of Patterson and-ones to trim that lead down to two points.

Gaige Prim battled his way to a 17 point performance.

The guards of BYU (7-1) were able to keep the lead protected, though. Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas led the team both in points and in big buckets down the stretch as the Cougars didn’t trail in the second half.

Missouri State will hit the road to take on Little Rock on Wednesday.