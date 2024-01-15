TERRE HAUTE, Ind–The Missouri State Bears will continue their Valley road trip Tuesday night when they go to Terre Haute to play Indiana State.

The Sycamores are tied for first place in the conference with a 5-1 record.

Missouri State is tied for eighth with a 2-4 Valley mark.

But the Bears notched their first win of the new year Saturday night when Mo State beat Evansville 74-64.

Missouri State sophomore forward N.J. Benson had a career night, 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Bears coach Dana Ford will have to have a similar effort Tuesday night against an Indiana State team that has not lost at home this season.

Missouri State has won five of the last six games played in Terre Haute, but Ford knows it won’t be easy.

“Fantastic offensive team. They shoot the ball well. They pass the ball well. They’re extremely fast. And so we’ll have to be locked in defensively. We’ll have to have a high level of discipline. And we’ll need to play one of our better games of the season,” said Ford.