SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Last year, Missouri State and Tennessee Martin battled back and forth in the playoffs before the Skyhawks won on the final play of the game.

Thursday night’s rematch did not disappoint.

KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad is live at Plaster Stadium with more.

Dan the last time these two played, the bears committed 6 turnovers, which they felt cost them the game. It was a lot cleaner this time around, but still just as much of a nail-biter.

The Bears opening Plaster Stadium for the 2022 season against UT Martin.

The Skyhawks made the first statement of the game, their first drive after forcing a three and out Dresser Winn goes right over the middle to Colton Dowell, 24 yard touchdown 7-nothing.

But the Bears answer in a big way. Jason Shelley patient he goes down the middle to a wide open celdon Manning, that’s a foot race he’ll win 64 yards and the game is tied at 7.

Their next drive started at their own 3… here Jacardia Wright catches it in the flats makes a couple of moves and gets the first down…

Later more from Wright as he takes the handoff, gets a ton of space and races down the sideline, he’s tripped at the goal line.

Now facing 4th and half a yard Wright punches it in along the right side. He looses the ball and then recovers it. Martin takes over inside its own one.

Now in the second Missouri State with it this drive also had the Bears at their own 1. Jahod Booker catches it and goes 27 yards for a first down.

And the 12 play, 94 yards drive is capped with the tandem of Shelley to Tyrone Scott. A 10 yard touchdown dart makes it 14-7 Bears.

The lead wouldn’t last as Martin takes it right back down the field, this time it’s Zak Wallace running to the outside and he takes it 15 yards to tie it up at 14.

Missouri State with 2:45 to work with before halftime… but Martin kicks it to the best up man in the game Siale Suiliafu he rumbles ahead and sets the Bears up nicely.

Facing 4th and 3 Shelley dumps it off to Wright, he makes the moves and storms his way in for a 19 yard strike Bears lead 21-14 at halftime.

The Skyhawks would score 10 in the third to lead 24-21. Facing 4th down The Bears go to their All American.

Ty Scott skies and taps the toes for a touchdown.

Missouri State retakes a 28-24 lead.

Shelley and Scott hooked up for three touchdowns and this game has had a wild finish.

And Missouri State wins 35-30.