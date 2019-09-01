Bears split on day 2 of invitational

Springfield, Mo. –

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Missouri State Bears volleyball team nearly had a perfect record coming out of the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational.

Following a win against Jacksonville on Friday, the Bears lost to Depaul then beat Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

The Bears opened the day against the Blue Demons and won the first two sets. A furious rally from Depaul followed in which it won the final three sets to win 3-2, including a 16-14 win in the final set.

Missouri State would regroup and take on SEMO on Saturday night with a better result. MSU nearly swept the Redhawks, but a 25-23 game 3 win forced another game. The Bears won that set 25-15 to win the match 3-1.

The Bears travel for the first time this season to Tulsa to play Oral Roberts. They will be back home on September 12th to open the MSU Fall Invitational, with Kansas State, Dayton, SMU and Weber State traveling to Springfield.