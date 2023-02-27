SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are the sixth seed in this week’s Missouri Valley post season tournament in St. Louis.

And Dana Ford’s bunch will roll into Arch Madness on a two game winning streak.

Sunday afternoon, Missouri State held off a furious Indiana State rally in Terre Haute and won 66-62.

The Bears finished the regular season 16-14, but 12-8 in the Valley.

Kendle Moore led Mo State with 22 points and made critical free throws late to secure the victory.

It was the Bears fifth Valley road win this season.

And it’s the third straight year Missouri State has won 12 or more Valley games.

“I thought our guys played well for a majority of the game which is something you like to see this time of year. We’re all looking for the perfect game. I don’t know if you’re going to ever find that. I feel like every run Indiana State had, our guys had an answer for. We didn’t necessarily do it with offense just extra effort plays,” said Ford.

So the Bears are the sixth seed at Arch Madness and will play Illinois-Chicago at 8:30 Thursday night.

The Bears swept the Flames this season, winning in Chicago on November 30th by 15 points.

And then winning 63-59 in Springfield January 24th.

The winner on Thursday will play Southern Illinois in the second round.