SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If your pre-Christmas plans included catching the Missouri State Bears basketball game on Thursday, I’ve got some bad news.

It’s not the Grinch, but Mother Nature who’s causing problems.

The Missouri State game against Sam Houston State set for Thursday night has been canceled because of the expected wintery weather Thursday night.

That was supposed to be the last non-conference game of the season.

Missouri State will return to Valley play next Wednesday night at Northern Iowa.

The Bears are 5-7.