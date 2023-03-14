SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The revolving door that is college athletics is starting up at Missouri State basketball.

Tuesday night junior guard Jonathan Mogbo says he’s going to enter the transfer portal.

Mogbo is from West Palm Beach, Florida and joined the Bears this season out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M junior college.

He’s a 6-8 forward who was a junior last season.

Mogbo started 28 of the 30 games he played for the Bears and averaged eight points per game.

He tied a single season record with 42 dunks this year.

Mogbo also had 38 steals and 34 blocks this past season.

Senior forward Dawson Carper has also entered the portal.