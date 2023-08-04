SPRINGFIELD–If you’ve ever watched a basketball game, you’ve seen head coaches constantly talking with officials, often pleading their case for or against a call. Well now, referees may be a little more wary of verbally sparing with Bears men’s Head Coach Dana Ford.

For the next four years, Coach Ford will represent the Missouri Valley Conference on the NCAA men’s basketball Rules Committee.

The committee annually evaluates the rules of the game and implements necessary changes to shape its future. Ford is entering his 6th season with MSU and will serve as a representative until 2027.