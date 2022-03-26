SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s something Bobby Petrino hasn’t done yet in Springfield.

Field a squad for spring practices.

The Missouri State Bears began spring practices this week, the first of its kind since the 2019 season.

The 2020 spring calendar was washed due to the COVID pandemic, and in 2021 the Bears were playing spring conference games.

“The reps that you get are invaluable,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “We didn’t have that. I remember last year I wanted to get a couple of running backs in the game, but I was like they haven’t even been tackled yet because they got to camp late and haven’t gone through it. We haven’t even been tackling them. That’s what is good about this and then getting the scrimmage reps that we will get the next three Saturdays.”

Saturday’s practice wrapped up the first week of spring practices. The next three Saturdays will see the Bears hold scrimmages.