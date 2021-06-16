Bears football ranked #25 in preseason poll

ST LOUIS, Mo–If Missouri Valley football was fun this spring, just wait for the fall.

In our Bear Nation report, six of the ten teams in the conference are ranked in the preseason Athlon Top 25.

Included in that are the Missouri State Bears who check in at number 25.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears were 5-1 this spring in the Valley and were co-champions.

Defending national champion Sam Houston is number one.

Then comes the Valley’s North Dakota State at number two.

South Dakota State is four, North Dakota is seven, Southern Illinois is nine and Northern Iowa checks in at number 14.