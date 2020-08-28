Bears football leads MSU campus march for social justice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Members of the Missouri State football team organized a march on campus just before lunch Friday.

Similar protest marches were held at Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi.

Titus Wall and Zack Sanders wanted the Bears to join other athletic teams in calling for social justice after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The seniors wanted the community to know that they feel the same frustration and others around the country.

The march was joined by other members of Missouri State’s athletic teams along with coaches and staff and university president Clif Smart.

“The unjust treatment of my people, his people, people of color. It’s time for us to use our voices and our platform. As a football team to come together and bring that awareness that it has to stop,” said Bears safety Titus Wall.

“You can’t see these things everyday. You can’t turn on the news everyday and hear about a black man being killed and not take that to heart. That’s scary. Everyday waking up and not knowing what could happen,” said Bears cornerback Zack Sanders.