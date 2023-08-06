SPRINGFIELD–President Herbert Hoover once said that “words without actions are the assassins of idealism.” Well, I can’t bend time and space like Dr. Strange to make Missouri State’s season come to an end tomorrow. So, the words from Bears media day will have to pacify fans and skeptics for the moment.

Entering his 4th season at MSU, and first as head coach, Ryan Beard and company took the podium Saturday morning, providing an update on his team’s growth, development, and anticipation for their upcoming campaign.

Beard is eager to make his mark and win back respect for the program, which was picked to place 3rd in the conference last year, but finished with a disappointing record of 5-6.

With the departure of co-captain and quarterback Jason Shelley, the 34-year old Beard is still trying to figure out who the next man up under center will be for MO State this fall. But one thing’s for sure, the maroon and white are busting their butts to offset any shortcomings.

“I think, if you go out to practice, the passion and energy the guys are practicing with is extremely high,” said MSU head coach Ryan Beard. “They hit the field witha smile on their face. They’re definitely tired. We keep them here for a long time throughout the day. They’re working extremely hard, but when you are passionate about doing something, when you enjoy workign with your teammates, coming to work with your staff, I think this has given us an extra jolt of life and energy. One thing we’ve worked on and talked about throughout the offseason, is the ability to finish games. Especially in the Valley. You’re in a dog fight every single week. If we can continue to finish practices the right way, I think they’re going a great job of that.”