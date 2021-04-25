Bears football building blocks for brighter future

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State football season started with a trip to Norman back on September 12, 2020, with numerous debuts taking place.

Included in the debuts was the highly-anticipated one of new head coach Bobby Petrino.

In our Bear Nation report, after 225 days, the season is over.

“We took some great strides, now what I want to do is build upon that and get consistent and go back in the fall and make another run at the conference championship,” Petrino said. “Make that something that we can continually do and not just a one-time deal.”

The season came to an end with a 44-10 loss at the hands of North Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoffs, which isn’t bad for a team that had one win in 2019 and was picked to finish ninth in the conference.

The Bears finished with a 5-5 record, their best since 2009, and includes going 5-2 in the spring portion of the season.

Now that the 30 year playoff drought has been relieved there is a turn of attention toward the future of the program.

The challenge not to get to the playoffs again, but to keep building.

“From where we have been as a program to where we are now is something I wouldn’t have imagined a year ago,” Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson said. “We need to take a little bit of time for everybody to rest their bodies, you know and mentally. But we are definitely ready to get back to the grind.”

The Bears are scheduled to take the field again in the 2021 season opener at Oklahoma State. That game is a little more than four months away.