Bears football battles winter storm in spring opener preparations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State football team is just four days away from their first conference game of the spring season.

As if to give the Bears the full February experience, however, Mother Nature has hit the Midwest with the full winter weather experience by pelting Springfield with five inches of snow and more on the way Wednesday.

Because of this, MSU’s ability to practice has been severely impeded ahead of their February 20th matchup with Illinois State.

The Bears have gotten outdoors when they can, but have been forced to spend a lot of practice time indoors at the Lake Country Youth Soccer Complex.

“It’s definitely the coldest it’s been since I’ve been here,” Senior Bears Offensive Lineman Daniel Allen said. “It’s been a little hard to adapt to it. As long as the wind stays down for me I’ve been doing pretty good. You just bundle up and put it out of your mind for two and a half hours.”

In the meantime, the school is hard at work clearing snow off of Plaster Field so the stadium will be ready for Saturday.

The Bears and Redbirds kick-off at 1:00 p-m to begin the spring edition of the 2020 season.