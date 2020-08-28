Bears football adds voice to calls for social justice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football team did not practice Thursday as the Bears added their voice to the growing athletic activism that’s sweeping the country.

The university confirmed the move.

The decision was made jointly between the school and the players.

Coach Bobby Petrino tweeted later in the evening that he’s united with his players and staff as we continue to fight for racial equality.

This is video of Missouri State’s scrimmage last week.

The Bears will scrimmage Saturday that’s open to the public and will play the Oklahoma Sooners on September 12th.