Bears focus on Youngstown State as spring season winds down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will play a game Saturday–that may or may not– be their last action of the spring.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino’s troops will host Youngstown State in their last scheduled contest.

Missouri State will be looking for its fourth straight victory.

The Bears have caught fire this spring, sitting at 4-1 with three straight wins over ranked teams.

A victory Saturday could put Missouri State into position to share a Valley Football regular season title.

And a possible at large bid to the FCS playoffs.

But Petrino isn’t thinking about all that.

“Yea I don’t think so at all. We’re just worried about this game. That’s how you have to approach everything. If we can just focus on our preparation. And go out on the practice field and have the same intensity, the same focus, the same amount of fun on the practice field that we’ve had all week. And get ready for this game. The thing that we have to do is win. We have to win this game. If that happens, who knows what happens? So nothing else matters to us but this game,” said Petrino.