Bears focus on regular season finale in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will wrap up the regular season Saturday night in St. George, Utah.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will take on Dixie State.

This is a non-conference game against a Trailblazers team that’s 1-9.

Missouri State is 7-3 and ranked 14th in the nation.

The Bears finished second in the Valley football conference and expect a playoff bid on Sunday.

But Bears boss Bobby Petrino says his team will not overlook Dixie State.

He says that he’s pushed his team all week to get better individually and in their team groups.

Just because the Trailblazers have struggled this season doesn’t mean they’re not dangerous.

“Defensively they play really hard. They rush the passer. Their defensive front guys really rush the passer. They have good get off, they’re very physical. They really run to the ball. Offensively, they’ve had their struggles. They’ve turned the ball over 19 picks and five fumbles. We’re going to have to put pressure on their quarterbacks. I think that’ll help us a lot,” said Petrino.