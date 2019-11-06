Bears focus on defense after opening defeat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a surprising opening night loss to Little Rock, Missouri State Basketball Head Coach Dana Ford said he hopes his team is playing it’s best comes Missouri Valley Conference time.

Unfortunately, that does not take the sting out of Tuesday’s defeat to the Trojans.

In our Bear Nation report, Little Rock topped MSU on a last second shot 67-66.

Missouri State owned the lead for 36 of the game’s 40 minutes.

The Bears also owned an eight point second half lead before the rally.

It’s the first time the Bears have ever lost a season opener at JQH Arena and the first home opener loss in 17 seasons.

The players joined in Ford’s call for improvement, saying it starts on defense.

“I definitely thought we’d get a few more stops when we needed it toward the end,” Jr. Guard Josh Hall said postgame. “But it’s going to be a work in progress for us and it’ll start in practice. We have to stay bought into what the coaches are telling us. And follow the game plan.”

“You know we scored, but they kept scoring too,” Sr. Forward Lamont West added. “So it wasn’t so much momentum. We were worried about stops. It was more like we weren’t worried about buckets because we can score. We need to work on defense and getting stops.”

The Bears will look to bounce back on Sunday when they host Alabama State for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off at JQH Arena.