SPRINGFIELD–What’s up Bear Nation?! How we feeling on this gorgeous Monday? Yeah I know, it’s still Monday, but here’s the good news. It’s officially homecoming week for Missouri State.

Which only adds to the positive momentum for ryan beard and company, fresh off their first valley conference victory of the season, thanks to spanking lowly western illinois 48-7. Running back jacardia wright and quarterback jordan had their best performance to date. Wright found the endzone twice and tallied 163 yards on the ground. While pachot was 17-24 for 200 yards and 3 scores.

The convincing win was much needed and now sets up a showdown with murray state. However, despite the excitement and emotion of this week, coach beard urges his team to keep their focus soley on the field.

“Homecoming is for the fans, students, and alumni,” said Bears Head Coach Ryan Beard. “And everyone else. We’re apart of homecoming festivities in regards to what we’re supposed to do Saturday. Our job during homecoming week is to provide happiness for everyone else and win the football game. So we have to make sure that we’re keeping our heads down, grinding in practice, understanding what we need to do to get that done.”