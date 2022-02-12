SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears are a dangerous team when they are hitting the three-pointer and they proved that again on Saturday.

The Bears beat the Valparaiso Beacons 84-66 on Saturday afternoon at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Missouri State (19-8, 10-4) made 12 triples, which ties the most in a game for the Bears in conference this season.

Jaylen Minnett and Ja’Monta Black led the sharpshooting threat with both converting five of them. Both finished with 15 points as well.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 22 points and made his only three-point attempt of the day.

Gaige Prim didn’t make a three, but did score 15 points on 7-11 shooting.

The Bears shot 51 percent from the field, 52 percent from three and 93 percent from the free throw line.

“All of our guys are taking a part in that,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “Even after the game the other night, they were talking about playing well today. So I feel like there is a sense of urgency as the season is drawing toward a close. As it should be, with two weeks left. When this group is urgent we are pretty good.”

The Bears are in the thick of the conference title race with just four games to play.

The penultimate home game of the season comes on Tuesday as MSU hosts Indiana state before traveling to Northern Iowa next Sunday.