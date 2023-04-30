Springfield–For the last three Sunday’s you could almost pencil in a bears victory on the diamond.
Keith Gutton’s group hasn’t lost a conference series the entire month. In that same span, the bears only loss on a Sunday came on the first weekend of April.
So that begs the question, could Mo State close out the month with four consecutive sweeps as they hosted Valparaiso in their series finale.
Cam Cratic helps that cause here in the 2nd, rbi poke to left brings home Cody Kelly to tie it at 1.
Few batters later, Nick Rodriguez with a copy and paste effort. Izzy Lopez crosses the plate to give MSU the lead.
Later in the inning, Spencer Nivens just obliterates this ball. He hit it so hard it landed on top of the training facility. Three-run shot caps off a 5-run 2nd.
In the field, Jake Eddington gets some help from Mason Hull. Eddington allowed just 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings of work.
Zach Stewart was only 3-11 against the Beacons this weekend, but managed to drive in 7 runs. It's all about balance.
Break out the brooms! Bears win 9-6 to sweep their 4th consecutive conference series in April.