Bears excited to open the season Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, MO. –It’s late August, school is back in session and all the local coffee shops are trying to be the first to sell their pumpkin spice beverages, which means football is back!

That’s the case for the Missouri State Bears as it’s officially Northern Arizona game week.

In our Bear Nation report, the team is plenty excited to get the 2019 season started.

The Bears will travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, for a Thursday night contest against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. It’s the second straight season the Bears will open play on a Thursday night, and it’s also against a familiar foe.

The Bears and Jacks are meeting for the second time in program history. MSU topped its Big Sky foe season ago with a convincing 40-8 win at home, but we all know it’s a new year and new team on both sides.

Bears head coach Dave Steckel says he enjoys opening the season on Thursdays, but it might mess with the body clock a bit.

“Well (Sunday) is actually Tuesday for me, my brain and body type, (Monday) is Wednesday,” Dave Steckel said. “I actually enjoy opening up on a Thursday night, the reason why is because you have more time to prepare for the first game, which gives you more time for the second game. In our case, we have a lot of time because we go right into a bye. So, I actually always love opening up on Thursdays and I always have.”